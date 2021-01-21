PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading 6% Higher

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 1,513,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 683,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PCTEL by 87.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

