PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading 6% Higher

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 1,513,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 683,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PCTEL by 87.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.