PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $30.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

