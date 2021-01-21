PDS Planning Inc Acquires 19,402 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.