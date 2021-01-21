PDS Planning Inc Has $21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.74. 27,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

