PDS Planning Inc Purchases 2,930 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. 9,014,586 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38.

