PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 5,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

