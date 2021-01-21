PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,564 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

