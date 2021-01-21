Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 13.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 4,466,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,687,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,758 shares of company stock valued at $45,652 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 292.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 157,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 180.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,309 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

