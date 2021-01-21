Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.33

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

