Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 39,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,966. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

