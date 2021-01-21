Peerplays Market Cap Reaches $536,207.15 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $536,207.15 and approximately $53,397.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

