PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Trading 31% Higher

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)’s share price traded up 31% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 8,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PeerStream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

