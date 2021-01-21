Pendal Group Limited Acquires 35,167 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 640,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,956,523. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

