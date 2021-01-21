Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 329,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,154. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

