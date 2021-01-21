Pendal Group Limited Buys 25,468 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 215,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,870. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

