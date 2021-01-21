Pendal Group Limited Buys New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 701,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,000. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.14% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Flex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flex by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

FLEX stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.46. 416,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,278. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.