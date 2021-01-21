Pendal Group Limited Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,780. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.