Pendal Group Limited Has $115.38 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.2% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.08% of Linde worth $115,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $254.21. 33,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.