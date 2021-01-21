Pendal Group Limited Has $48.59 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18,821.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,784 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.08% of The Progressive worth $48,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.09. 40,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.