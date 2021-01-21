Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

UNP traded down $7.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.52. 218,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.