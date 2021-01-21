Pendal Group Limited Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,793 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,378. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.67. 147,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,594. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

