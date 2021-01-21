Pendal Group Limited Invests $13.10 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 4,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,298. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

