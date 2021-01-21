Pendal Group Limited Invests $15.22 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 53,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.