Pendal Group Limited Purchases 554 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $743.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

