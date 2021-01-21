Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 6%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.14. 596,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 513,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $169.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

