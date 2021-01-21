Penta (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $5.88 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Penta has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $797,835.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

