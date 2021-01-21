Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.67

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and traded as high as $40.30. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 4,252 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

