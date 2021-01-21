Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 143,641 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,641 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Renasant worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renasant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 12.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

