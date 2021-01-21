Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,007 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Sanmina worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SANM stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.61.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

