Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 159,256 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,256 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of B&G Foods worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.62 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

