Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,751 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of ChemoCentryx worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 220.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 250,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $869,857.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,864.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

