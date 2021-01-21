Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 200,690 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXS stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

