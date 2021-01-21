Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.