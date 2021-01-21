Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 115,834 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Neenah worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Neenah by 84.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Neenah by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Neenah by 332.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 36.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NP. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NP stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $922.26 million, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

