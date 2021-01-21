Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 165,416 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,416 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Patterson Companies worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

