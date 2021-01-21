Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 270,446 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $15,150,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $8,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

