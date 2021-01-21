Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 69,712 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,712 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 75.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 111,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

