Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of CMC Materials worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

