Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 84,042 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Oxford Industries worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE OXM opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.