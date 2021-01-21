Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

