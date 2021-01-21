Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,547,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,947. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

