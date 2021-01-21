Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,561,750 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,561,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $981.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

