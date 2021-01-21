Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Dycom Industries worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,047,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $89.15 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

