Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Woodward worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,453,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

