Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,219 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Compass Minerals International worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

