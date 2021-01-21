Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,724 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Virtu Financial worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $2,379,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 178.8% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 203,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 130,632 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 322,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

VIRT stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

