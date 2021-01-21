Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,916 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,087,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 255,510 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 242,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 852.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

