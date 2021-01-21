Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,035 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of GATX worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GATX by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,593.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $92.11.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

