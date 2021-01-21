Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of South State worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

South State stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

