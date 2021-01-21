Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ameris Bancorp worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 418,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

